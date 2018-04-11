'I knew what I was doing' - DMF's gregarious Moremogolo
Date My Family's latest bachelor Moremogolo has left a dent in the minds of many viewers‚ who still can't believe some of the things he said and he's come out to explain himself.
The 24-year-old hails from a village outside Polokwane called Ga-Manamela and has had social media eating out of the palm of his hands since his appearance on the popular dating show.
Despite being likened to Kaizer Chiefs coach‚ Moremogolo was also accused of being a paid actor‚ a dodgy and unemployed chancer‚ as well as‚ a complicated human being.
During an interview with TshisaLIVE‚ Moremogolo strongly dismissed the claims.
"Of course I have ambitions to be a famous actor‚ at the moment‚ I am a struggling actor but I know that I am an actor. I just don't have the fame yet. It would be naive of me to say that I didn't know how much the show would expose me but that is not why I went there particularly. I knew what I was doing.
"The one misconception that people have about me‚ they think I'm a complicated human being. I really am not a hard nut to crack but on the contrary I'm quite a simple man."
Moremogolo has a BA degree in performance art and also recently graduated for his post-grad diploma in information studies. The aspiring actor said he looks up to people like Winston Ntshona‚ who he says were set apart by their love for arts and never-ending effort to improve.
Watch: #DateMyFamily: Dramatic scene 2: This week's bachelor has no job? pic.twitter.com/JurUziiHp9— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) April 9, 2018
Despite giving a long-winded answer to the employment question on the show‚ Moremogolo said he's currently a radio presenter at the University of Limpopo's Turfloop campus radio‚ Radio Turf.
He also answered a few more questions which he hoped would help people understand who he is.
Did you do Date My Family just for fame?
No‚ I went to DMF because I thought I'd come back with someone special'nyana there‚ maybe it was a bit naive of me. But I had fun‚ even though I wouldn't do it again. I wouldn't do it again‚ not because of the comments and criticism‚ but because I wanted a challenge and I've conquered that one.
What do you have to say about the Steve Komphela comparisons and claims that you are not intelligent?
People who are just assuming to know me after a couple seconds on TV are most likely to assume the worst about me. They don't know me; they haven't spent enough time with me to gauge how intelligent I am. As for Steve‚ well the man has an impressive vocab..."
So other than gregarious... what other big words do you like using?
Well... chunk‚ greenhorn and auspicious.
So what books would you recommend people read?
- Petals of Blood by Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o
- Down Second Avenue by E'skia Mphahlele
- The God's are not to blame (a playwright) by Ola Rotimi
What songs are you listening to?
- A cry‚ a smile and a dance by Judith Sephuma
- Down on my knees by Ayo
- Jailer by Asa
The 15 minutes of Date My Family fame is about to end‚ so where to from here?
Well‚ so much more... more radio‚ more TV‚ more MC'ing gigs and just a whole lot more from the gregarious man!