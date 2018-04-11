Date My Family's latest bachelor Moremogolo has left a dent in the minds of many viewers‚ who still can't believe some of the things he said and he's come out to explain himself.

The 24-year-old hails from a village outside Polokwane called Ga-Manamela and has had social media eating out of the palm of his hands since his appearance on the popular dating show.

Despite being likened to Kaizer Chiefs coach‚ Moremogolo was also accused of being a paid actor‚ a dodgy and unemployed chancer‚ as well as‚ a complicated human being.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE‚ Moremogolo strongly dismissed the claims.

"Of course I have ambitions to be a famous actor‚ at the moment‚ I am a struggling actor but I know that I am an actor. I just don't have the fame yet. It would be naive of me to say that I didn't know how much the show would expose me but that is not why I went there particularly. I knew what I was doing.

"The one misconception that people have about me‚ they think I'm a complicated human being. I really am not a hard nut to crack but on the contrary I'm quite a simple man."

Moremogolo has a BA degree in performance art and also recently graduated for his post-grad diploma in information studies. The aspiring actor said he looks up to people like Winston Ntshona‚ who he says were set apart by their love for arts and never-ending effort to improve.