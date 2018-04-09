WATCH | Ramaphosa breaks it down on stage with Candy Tsamandebelesa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the nation a glimpse of a different side to him when he took to the stage during the Queenship celebration ceremony of the Balobedu rain queen in Limpopo over the weekend.

Ramaphosa attended the ceremony where he addressed delegates and later joined in the festivities.

Queen Masalanabo Modjadji will take over as regent when she turns 18 years old‚ after her uncle stepped in when her mother died in 2005.

Songstress Candy Tsamandebelesa was billed to perform at the celebration and shared a video of Ramaphosa breaking it down for his people on Instagram.