All dog lovers will tell you that a dog can be more of a friend that most human beings. HHP recently lost his dog‚ Puleng‚ and is clearly shattered.

"Today my dog died‚" HHP said before he went on to thank you SPCA Roodepoort for saving his other dog Pulentjie.

Although the Wa Jelwa hitmaker didn't explain what the cause of death for his beloved friend was‚ he shared a brief story behind the dog's name.

HHP explained that Puleng had been there for him when he was going through a hard time.