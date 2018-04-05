Tira 'not concerned' about Zodwa's wig snatching altercation

DJ Tira says there is no cause for concern or panic at Afrotainment after Zodwa Wabantu snatched a wig off a hater over the weekend.

Zodwa lost her temper after an unknown woman threw her drinks at the entertainer during her performance. Zodwa grabbed the woman's wig and hurled profanities at her.

She warned her haters to stay away from her and to keep their opinions to themselves after the incident‚ while her boss DJ Tira told TshisaLIVE that he was not concerned by her behaviour.

"I have heard a little of what happened and I think it will blow over in time. I know that Zodwa's behaviour has gotten better over the last few months and I tell her that all the time‚ so I don't think it is necessary to call her in."

He did however say he would speak with Zodwa and the show's organiser DJ Shimza to get the scoop on everything that went down.