Humble muso Bothwell Nkomo won't forget his past
From a tender age, Bothwell Nkomo dreamed of being a musician but never in his wildest dreams did he ever think he would become a star and rub shoulders with some of the industry's superstars.
Nkomo, known to his fans as Bekezela, said that, besides his grandmother, it is his struggle with relocating from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe to Joburg that motivates and keeps him focused.
"Where I come from reminds and motivates me not to go back or end up where I started," he said.
Nkomo came to South Africa a decade ago with the aim of enhancing his music career but, following a couple of obstacles, he had to become a waiter at a restaurant.
"During my time as a waiter I was put in one-week training in the kitchen. Besides the fact that I had never worked in a restaurant before, I didn't find it that challenging as cooking is one of the things I enjoy.
"I love cooking. I had to learn how to prepare the dishes I would be serving to customers. The experience taught me to be humble," he said.
While waiting tables at the restaurant, Nkomo used his spare time to double as an entertainer at the same restaurant and it was during one of his shows that he was spotted by singer Nathi Mankayi's manager and Muthaland Entertainment business manager Sipho Nyathela.
Nyathela gave him a call one day requesting a meeting. And, as they say, the rest is history.
After signing with Muthaland, he releasedAmanzi (Water), a duet with Afro-pop singer Ntando Bangani, in April last year.
"With me and Ntando there has always been that chemistry from the first day we met in Durban," he said.
It was also last year that Nkomo's talent was recognised back in his hometown when he won the best Afro soul song award with Bekezela at the Skyz Metro FM Awards.
The arts graduate said he looks up to Ringo, Caiphus Semenya and the late Busi Mhlongo as his inspiration.