Humble muso Bothwell Nkomo won't forget his past

From a tender age, Bothwell Nkomo dreamed of being a musician but never in his wildest dreams did he ever think he would become a star and rub shoulders with some of the industry's superstars.

Nkomo, known to his fans as Bekezela, said that, besides his grandmother, it is his struggle with relocating from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe to Joburg that motivates and keeps him focused.

"Where I come from reminds and motivates me not to go back or end up where I started," he said.

Nkomo came to South Africa a decade ago with the aim of enhancing his music career but, following a couple of obstacles, he had to become a waiter at a restaurant.

"During my time as a waiter I was put in one-week training in the kitchen. Besides the fact that I had never worked in a restaurant before, I didn't find it that challenging as cooking is one of the things I enjoy.

"I love cooking. I had to learn how to prepare the dishes I would be serving to customers. The experience taught me to be humble," he said.