Trevor Noah has had one of his dreams come true through the launch of his foundation aimed at helping South African youth.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday‚ Trevor introduced his foundation and the vision behind it.

"There will be many questions and I am excited for that. The most important thing for me today is just to start that conversation and start that journey of connecting those people who know more than I do‚ and who know more than we do‚ and connecting these voices."

Trevor said his foundation hoped to drive systemic sustainable change that improves the lives of the vulnerable youth in South Africa.

"I'm a victim of one thing and that is if I want to get something done‚ I get a woman who's more powerful than me to do it‚" Trevor said‚ before introducing other members of his foundation.

"Fundamentally it’s an organisation that will focus primarily on education. Figuring out how to bridge the gap between a child and the education that we think they deserve‚" Trevor said.

Trevor said his foundation wasn't trying to help out just like a charity would‚ but instead aimed to help those that are already trying to help themselves.

"One thing I always loved about South Africa was that when my car was stuck... well not my car‚ my mom's car. My cars don't get stuck. People would come and help us push the car. They didn't push the car for us or fix the car for us‚ but they would help us push."

Watch the rest of the video below: