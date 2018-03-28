All roads lead to Moria but watchout for cops

More than four million Zion Christian Church (ZCC) pilgrims and thousands of holiday-makers are expected to hit the N1 north to Limpopo this Easter weekend.

The two ZCC churches, represented by the star or dove insignia, are heading to Moria for their respective Easter pilgrimages from Friday to Sunday.

The pilgrims will share the roads with a throng of motorists who will be visiting the province to celebrate the Easter holidays with their loved ones and families.

The startling number was revealed by Limpopo Transport and Community Safety spokesman Matome Moremi on Friday after weeks of preparations to curb road deaths.

"Those figures were given to us by representatives from both churches in the meetings with them and other stakeholders as part of our preparations for curbing road fatalities in this period. There are people who will also be travelling from neighbouring countries," he said.