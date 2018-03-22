So Nadia Nakai wasn't always for the all girl squad-type of collabos and she's come out to explain the logic behind her decision.

Speaking to SlikouronLife the rapper said she was perceived to be "anti-women empowerment" for her initial decision to snub all female collabo offers.

However‚ Nadia said she's very unapologetic about it because she decided female collaborations would dim her light.

"There's a reason why I didn't do it at the time. I didn't jump onto those songs and for me‚ it was okay that I wasn't on the Baddest remix. I would have never shined as Nadia Nakai. Instead I would have shined as just another female rapper. And‚ that's what I didn't want. I want that when I'm involved in something‚ Nadia Nakai has an impact."

Nadia said as a female rapper‚ she's had to be very strategic about where she positions herself and who she's associated with. The rapper also addressed rumours that she was beefing with other female MCs.