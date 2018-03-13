'It's obviously ignorance' - Hotstix Mabuse on Mark Fish's faux pas

After being part of a viral trend courtesy of Mark Fish‚ legendary musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse has said he doesn't hold Mark's ignorance against him and said Mark may have introduced him to people who never knew of him.

The legendary musician told TshisaLIVE it was all water under a bridge.

"I am firstly a human being‚ capable of making errors and mistakes like all of us. I looked as Mark's faux pas in that context."

The retired soccer player was ripped to shreds on Twitter for posting a picture of himself with Hotstix instead of Hugh Masekela.

Hotstix said Mark exposed his ignorance but he understood why.