Tumelo Ramaphosa: First Son has it all to be national bae

The First Son, Tumelo Ramaphosa, has been crowned the new national bae.

He calls himself the Alpha Wolf on social media and adorns himself in tattoos, the latest being a claw of the Wolverine comic character.

With a beard strikingly similar to Lion King Mufasa's mane, it's clear why Ramaphosa knocked Mbuyiseni Ndlozi off his pedestal as the "hottest people's bae".

Ntsiki Mazwai placed photos of Ramaphosa and Duduzane Zuma side by side, calling them #presidential cupcakes.

@Rea_rebza replied: "I can give him a better head than Black Chyna #TumeloRamaphosa".

But Ramaphosa busted many a girl's bubble when he said he was a spoken-for man. He posted a few pics of the love of his life, Kelebogile Shomang.

Nkgono Neria tweeted, "R1 million bounty for anyone who hooks me up with Tumelo 'Yaka' Ramaphosa. "

To which he responded: "I am not interested, I have a beautiful girlfriend."

@sindin76 tweeted: "I need eyegen I can't see clearly. ...Oh no I do see clearly wamuhle mhlaba ohh hhe".