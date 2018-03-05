It has been confirmed that e.tv has pulled the plug on music show‚ Club 808 after seven years.

The news was officially announced on last Friday's episode of the show.

"Club 808’s final episode will air on e.tv on Friday‚ March 30 at 4.25pm. The show will conclude with a special episode showcasing the talent and hosts that have graced the show since its premiere‚" said e.tv publicist Michael Pocock.

"We would like to thank the presenters of Club 808‚ all the talent that have featured on the show and Red Pepper Pictures for an entertaining seven years on e.tv."

In September last year the show changed time slots to make room for Days of Our Lives‚ however the broadcaster dismissed speculation that it was because of dwindling viewership figures.

Current presenter of the show‚ Bontle Modiselle who replaced Boity Thulo in June last year thanked fans for the support through her journey.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure entertaining those who watched‚ and I’ll do so for the remainder of season‚ and hereafter. Thank you for your support!"