Stitching into the fabric and Zeitgeist of our times

Designers are magicians too, as a young Lesego Makhubele proved at the Skip new products launch this week.

She impressed guests as she unravelled, stitched and bedazzled pre-loved garments in just under 15 minutes.

Makhubele, from Pretoria West, is a second-year fashion student at Oakfields College. She said that because of her creativity, ability to stich really fast and neatly, and attention to detail - her lecturer recommended she represent the school at the event.

Makhubele, who had never worked with pearl beading before, transformed a drab coat into a glam coat, to the amusement of many - even herself.

"I never thought that it would look this perfect," she gasped.

Makhubele dazzled many other garments, with iron on lapels and other ornate additions.

The aim of the event was to showcase that the new products launched now cater for such delicates - liquid detergent for darks, one to brighten whites and one for handwashing sensitive fabrics.

The glitter is also reminiscent of the fashion on the catwalks of the recent New York Fashion Week where Makhubele hopes to find herself in the next few years.