Stitching into the fabric and Zeitgeist of our times
Designers are magicians too, as a young Lesego Makhubele proved at the Skip new products launch this week.
She impressed guests as she unravelled, stitched and bedazzled pre-loved garments in just under 15 minutes.
Makhubele, from Pretoria West, is a second-year fashion student at Oakfields College. She said that because of her creativity, ability to stich really fast and neatly, and attention to detail - her lecturer recommended she represent the school at the event.
Makhubele, who had never worked with pearl beading before, transformed a drab coat into a glam coat, to the amusement of many - even herself.
"I never thought that it would look this perfect," she gasped.
Makhubele dazzled many other garments, with iron on lapels and other ornate additions.
The aim of the event was to showcase that the new products launched now cater for such delicates - liquid detergent for darks, one to brighten whites and one for handwashing sensitive fabrics.
The glitter is also reminiscent of the fashion on the catwalks of the recent New York Fashion Week where Makhubele hopes to find herself in the next few years.
The 19-year-old said her love for fashion goes as far back as primary school.
She started out making paper doll clothing before she discovered the sewing machine.
"I had no idea that such a thing exists. I found out more about it and went on YouTube to learn how to sew and create patterns. Soon I was altering clothing for my family."
For the school's fashion show last year she created a jaw-dropping pair of pants with hanging strings from the knee as well as a garden party dress.
After the show orders came streaming in for the pants.
"Because I was still learning I sold them for R150. I am still getting orders on them and thinking of increasing the price. I've also been approached by neighbours and friends of friends to design for them. Things I'm proud of are the sleeveless coat, tribal print jumpsuit and a dress I made for a pregnant lady's baby shower."
The Alexander McQueen fan hopes to unveil her label soonest.
"I'm calling it Zeitgeist. A term I learnt in fashion school. It will be vintage street style with a modern touch. Like me, I want my clients to feel free when they wear my garments."