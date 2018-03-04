Hirayama lights up Oscar red carpet

Lalla Hirayama will represent South Africa on the red carpet of the opulent Oscar awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood tonight.

And, to showcase even more South African talent, she'll be dressed in a bespoke David Tlale creation.

Hirayama said this was most definitely the highlight of her career.

South Africa also scored an Oscar nomination at this year's 90th Academy Awards with The Triggerfish animation film Revolting Rhymes receiving a nomination in the category best animated short film.

The film is based on the classic book of surprising fairytales by Roald Dahl and Quentin Blake.

The banned local film InXeba, The Wound missed out on the best foreign language film.

The nominated films in this category were A Fantastic Woman, The Insult, Loveless, On Body and Soul and The Square.