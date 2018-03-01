Lights, camera, action for youngsters

Pupils from KZN who have an interest in film making have been given an early head start to their careers with a competition designed for schools.

This competition is part of the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission's aim of growing awareness about the legacy of the province's late TV and film legend Simon "Mabhunu" Sabela.

The commission's marketing and communications specialist Lungile Duma said the school competition will see the winners' work being shown at this year's 6th annual Simon "Mabhunu" Sabela Film and Television Awards.

"The competition is open for Grade 11 and 12 learners from across the province and we hope to encourage youngsters to see the TV and film industry as one of the best career choices to make after matric.

"The schools are expected to make short productions of any nature and the best one will be shown at the awards. This way, the learners will be able to know who Simon Sabela was and also get to learn about the world of TV and film production at an early age."

Nominations for the annual awards are open and will close in April. Filmmakers from around the country will be fighting for honours in more than 20 categories.

The awards, which were launched in 2013 in honour of the late TV and movie legend Simon Sabela, will be held during the Durban International Film Festival in July.

Sabela, who was born in Durban and died in 1994 aged 62, was an actor and director whose work spans more than 50 TV and movie productions.

Some of his popular works include The Gods Must Be Crazy II, where he played General, Commander in The Last Samurai, Mr M in Mapantsula and Nelson Mandela in Der Rivonia-Prozess.