Moshe Ndiki on being celibate: I want to focus on myself

2018 has been an incredible year for The Queen actor Moshe Ndiki and while the actor has credited God's timing‚ he said deciding to be celibate has made him focus on what's important.

Moshe told TshisaLIVE that he has been focusing on self-development and that being celibate was one of the ways he was ensuring he gave his time to what mattered most.

"I've been celibate for the past three months. It’s a decision I took because I wanted to re-focus on myself. I wanted to introspect the kind of person I am when in a relationship. It is hard to do that when one is in a relationship‚ so I decided to focus on my job to allow space for reflection."

Moshe explained that he hoped remain celibate for at least a year.

He emphasised that he has nothing against sex‚ but said it was more a matter of re-learning to commit to decisions he took.