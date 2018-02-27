After two years of knocking on doors‚ Botswana-born actress Koketso Mophuting is happy about getting her big break on Isibaya.

The 28-year-old told TshisaLIVE that getting her first break on a big production like Isibaya meant a lot to her because she had to represent her homeland.

"I come from a country that is stable economically. A country that has made a success of itself‚ on its own. So people in my country don't have to leave to be successful‚ especially those in the corporate sector. But most of the artists need to branch out because our country is quite small and doesn't have as much space for the arts‚" she said.

Koketso said even though there isn't external pressure to fly the Botswana flag high in the entertainment world‚ she's taken it upon herself.

"If you choose to leave with the aim to look for success elsewhere then you have something to prove. If you going to leave that country‚ you have no choice but to make a success of yourself."