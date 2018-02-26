Sun City's mapona pool raises eyebrows
If Sun City may have once lured you about stories of an ancient civilisation, the
attraction for many visitors to the esteemed resort who opt for the less-known offering of their adult baths has become much more basic, it seems.
Forget roaming giraffes and the famous Shawu the elephant to take you back in time. This time, Sunday World saw blushing bathers as a couple of nude men enjoyed the sun in their birthday suits.
The popular resort, nestled in scenic mountains away from Rustenburg's landscape dotted with mine shafts, has now ventured into offering an adult pool at the Royal Baths where clothing is optional.
The pool is located at the upper level overlooking the family friendly Valley of Waves.
Although the adult pool has been operating for almost three years now, people who decide to roam around these baths completely naked still get jaw-dropping reaction from the public.
Patrons, who are usually shocked by the nudity, are said to be those who missed reading a disclaimer at the entrance.
Marketing manager of the resort Thapelo Modise said the Royal Baths was converted into an adult pool in 2015 following the upgrade of the Valley of Waves.
Modise said there had been a great demand for topless sunbathing, with patrons requesting an adult-only swimming area offered by many international destinations.
"The establishment attracts many adults, local and international, who want an all-over-tan without bathing suit lines. They look for a quiet spot among other like-minded individuals where they will be able to do so without being disturbed."
Modise assured patrons that the pools were secured from prying eyes and children will not be exposed to nudity as the access is strictly monitored. The pool has its own bar with multiple bartenders and waitresses.
On the day of our visit, nudist Mark van der Merwe, 49, from Hammanskraal was the only patron brave enough to walk around in all his glory.
"We prefer places like this where we can relax, there is great service and you can be yourself. We have experienced various nudist resorts but we did not feel comfortable because they involve children. The environment with children is not conducive for us."
Van der Merwe, who was with his wife of 18 years, Mary, said they both love being naked.
Mary, 42, who was topless on the day, said some people complain to management when they see her topless or her husband naked.
"Sometimes people call management and complain because the sign outside is small and some people miss the fact that it is a clothing optional area," she said.
Serurubele Sepeng from Centurion, who was with her boyfriend Zolile Selwane, said they had been to Sun City many times but it was their first time at the adult pool.
Sepeng, 29, said she could never go completely nude in public but applauds those who had the courage to do so.
Lebo Mohlala from Hatfield in Pretoria said it was her first time at the adult pool and came after hearing about in on Twitter.
Mohlala, 26, said she liked it because it was optional for one to be naked.