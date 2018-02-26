Sun City's mapona pool raises eyebrows

If Sun City may have once lured you about stories of an ancient civilisation, the

attraction for many visitors to the esteemed resort who opt for the less-known offering of their adult baths has become much more basic, it seems.

Forget roaming giraffes and the famous Shawu the elephant to take you back in time. This time, Sunday World saw blushing bathers as a couple of nude men enjoyed the sun in their birthday suits.

The popular resort, nestled in scenic mountains away from Rustenburg's landscape dotted with mine shafts, has now ventured into offering an adult pool at the Royal Baths where clothing is optional.

The pool is located at the upper level overlooking the family friendly Valley of Waves.

Although the adult pool has been operating for almost three years now, people who decide to roam around these baths completely naked still get jaw-dropping reaction from the public.

Patrons, who are usually shocked by the nudity, are said to be those who missed reading a disclaimer at the entrance.

Marketing manager of the resort Thapelo Modise said the Royal Baths was converted into an adult pool in 2015 following the upgrade of the Valley of Waves.