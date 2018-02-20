Khuli Chana doesn't do diss in his songs
Award-winning musician Khuli Chana says although the hip-hop genre is too competitive, he will never do a diss song nor respond to one.
Born Khulane Morule, Chana said he did not come from the school that produces diss songs.
"Producing diss songs is not who I am. I am more of trying to build not destroy," said the 35-year-old artist.
He told Sunday World that sometimes people tend to misunderstand a verse or mistakenly think it is about them.
The Hape Le Hape hitmaker said he was fortunate because none of the rappers had disrespected him but instead they sing his praises.
"I have a lot of rappers mention me in a positive way, and that makes me happy. It means I inspire those artists," he said.
"Last year our artists had a lot of moments in an international space doing collaborations. It means the world recognises us."
He said the same way local hip-hop is going global, he wants to change the world's perception of African creativity through his One Source Live campaign.
On March 24, he will host an event with African artists showcasing their creativity, not only musically but including all other forms of art.
He said the aim of the event was to give a platform to artists who are talented but not recognised.
After the event, he said, artists will be asked to send their work to the One Source Live website to help change the perception on the internet when people search for African art.