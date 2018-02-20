Khuli Chana doesn't do diss in his songs

Award-winning musician Khuli Chana says although the hip-hop genre is too competitive, he will never do a diss song nor respond to one.

Born Khulane Morule, Chana said he did not come from the school that produces diss songs.

"Producing diss songs is not who I am. I am more of trying to build not destroy," said the 35-year-old artist.

He told Sunday World that sometimes people tend to misunderstand a verse or mistakenly think it is about them.

The Hape Le Hape hitmaker said he was fortunate because none of the rappers had disrespected him but instead they sing his praises.