'Achievements mean nothing at auditions' - iKhaya star Khomotso Manyaka

Khomotso Manyaka, 21, was an award-winning child star at 12 years old.

She said it was embarrassing to be rejected at auditions, in spite of her achievements.

She told Sunday World that, after finishing school, she went to auditions for a year and half with no luck before she got the part in iKhaya.

"I would have to tell producers during auditions of my achievements and still they would not call me back."

Manyaka played a leading role in an international feature film, Life,Above All, in 2009. She was only 12 when she won two awards, the Golden Horn award for best feature film actress and a Safta award for best feature film actress.

But, after completing her studies, she struggled to crack it for 18 months - she was turned down at auditions, time and again.