Remember Palestine, is message from grandson

Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela has used the commemoration of his late grandfather's release from prison to call on new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to do more for the people of Palestine.

Mandla, who is a member of parliament and chief of Mvezo in Qunu, Eastern Cape, called on Ramaphosa to be vocal and condemn the continued incarceration of Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi.

Tamimi, 16, was arrested by Israeli forces in December last year after confronting Israeli soldiers during one of her protests.

"... Tamimi remains in prison while we remain silent. ... Ramaphosa, your voice can bring about the necessary change for the release of Ahed Tamimi and many Palestinian children and women in Israeli apartheid jails.

"Your call can free Palestinian political prisoners. Your call can lead us to realise Madiba's call for a free Palestine," said Mandla.