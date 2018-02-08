Duo polishes rough diamonds into jewels

Through trial and error, social entrepreneurs Lakheni Mduba and Thabiso Machaea have managed to raise the profile of their enterprise, Royingston Enterprise Company, to one of leading Jozi promotions entities.

The co-founders and partners established their home of entertainment in 2014, as a brand management, events and a promotions company, specialising in artist management, events organising, brand activation and talent search.

The company’s main focus is working with no-name brands – putting them in the same category according to their specialisation and field of operation.

“The teams we have put together are teams that are very passionate and very enthusiastic about their work,” said Machaea.

“We want to turn these very talented youth members into big household names with their raw talent that we want to expose to the public and media”

Among the several clients Royingston manages are Soweto Sexiest Guys, Capcitys Twerk Team, The Hipp’is Live Band, urban kwaito group Tsotso, producer Ric Junnet, DJ Izzy La Vague, comedian Khanyisa Bunu and photo-journalist Lucky.

Machaea said their clients have experienced a rise in their profiles in the entertainment industry. “We now have two clients that are currently promoting their music and released single tracks ... these are Hipp’is Live Band and Tsotso.”