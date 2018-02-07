Mzansi men getting hot for the modern sex doll

Sex dolls have been around for a long time, and with technology improving rapidly, so are the sex toys.

The plastic blow-up, horrific- looking dolls are so yesterday. Thanks to Luvland, the new life-size Sexbot, JY Dolls, are now available locally.

Unfortunately, right now only the female version is available. "The demand on female dolls is very high.

"I will see if female clients come forward then I can consider getting robots," says Luvland operations manager Patrick Meyer.

The dolls are sold exclusively at his adult outlets.

Meyer says the dolls cost between R16000 and R25000.

He initially brought in only six dolls into the country, but says the demand has since sky- rocketed.

"I'm getting calls about orders left, right, centre. Look, I won't lie because the dolls are quite expensive but my clients don't care about the prices, they care more about how they are able to pick.

"They are able to order a body and features of their choice," says Meyer.