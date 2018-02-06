Brenda Mtambo on health challenges: I'm perfectly fine now

Afro-pop songstress Brenda Mtambo has shaken off her previous health challenges to once again record and perform music‚ telling TshisaLIVE that she is excited and ready to perform at her first proper show in a while.

Mtambo was hospitalised for a recurring kidney condition over a year ago and told TshisaLIVE that she has put her battle with the condition behind her.

"I don't have any health challenges anymore. I am perfectly fine."

The star has been working on a new album while touring her award-winning sophomore project So Much More at festivals‚ but will have her own show at the Johannesburg Theatre on February 24.

"I am excited. I haven't had a show for a while and so I am sure people are expecting to hear new material from me. I am working on a new project that is quite hush-hush and fans will hear some material from that. They can expect some surprises. The plan is to ideally take the show across South Africa and abroad. I want to go to the people ."