A few days ago DJ Black Coffee focused the spotlight on an unknown DJ who appears to be his doppelgänger and‚ coincidentally‚ happens to be a DJ by the stage name Ricoffy.

Since then‚ Emmanuel Ramaliba has become a topic of interest for many.

The similarities between the two left Twitter in shock and the upcoming DJ told TshisaLIVE people have been confusing him for Black Coffee for as long as he could remember.

"All my life I've been told‚ like everywhere I went‚ that I really look like Black Coffee. Then one day as I was setting up to play at some place outside my town‚ one guy shouted 'Hey DJ Ricoffy!' and it stuck. I'm not just Black Coffee's look-alike‚ I'm following in his steps."

Emmanuel explained that his love for music began when he was still a teenager and would see him following DJs around.

The self-taught DJ said spending time with various DJs led to him picking up a few skills and his interest also grew.