SA actor Luzuko Nteleko has just finished shooting a LGBTQ US drama series About Him starring US star Milan Christopher and he gushed about being part of a production that showcases issues they face daily.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Luzuko shared how important it was for him to represent SA in the best way possible‚ both in reality and in his performance.

"It felt amazing‚ I think it's every actor's dream to be part of an international production because it gives you a chance to learn how other people tell stories and how different it is to how we do things. It was also important for me to leave an impression‚ they must remember me when they do other projects in Africa."

The latest series shot in Mzansi is the third season. The story‚ focused around Milan's character‚ is described as the "black Queer As Folk" and is an eight part drama series.

Luzuko plays the role of Zumbi‚ who is a childhood friend to Omari (played by Milan). His character is homosexual and plays a big role in helping Omari figure out his sexuality.