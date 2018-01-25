Having dominated charts and dance floors across South Africa for several months‚ gqom sensation Distruction Boyz are spreading their wings internationally with upcoming shows in the UK‚ Canada and Europe.

The group will perform at the prestigious Sonar music festival in Barcelona in June‚ after the group were recommended by US music producer Diplo.

Sonar shared an introductory message about the boys on its website that read: "Diplo presents Distruction Boyz SA."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Distruction Boyz' Que said they got an email from Diplo inviting them to the event.

"We didn't meet him when he was here because we were super busy but he reached out to us on email and we made it happen."

The group were hooked up with a December residency at Zone 6 in Soweto‚ by Black Coffee and said their goal was now to secure a residency overseas.

"We focused our attention on South Africa last year but we really want to go international this year. A residency is the best way to get exposure overseas and so that is what we are hoping to secure in the next few months."