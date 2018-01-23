'Inde' singer Nokwazi (40) keen on going back to school to complete her matric

Musician Nokwazi Dlamini, who is featured on Heavy K's hit song Inde, said she is planning to go back to school to finish her basic education after 23 years.

Dlamini, 40, dropped out of school in 1995 after passing Grade 11. She said she always wanted to go back.

"I believe education is very important. If I want to go study something overseas, I will definitely need matric," she said.

Asked why she left school before completing matric, she said she was just a silly and lazy teenager at the time.

"I wanted to go back this year and do matric with my 17-year-old son, but I can't because I have a lot on my plate currently.

"I am working on an album and I want to release a book. I'm also planning to open a catering company where I will personally cook."