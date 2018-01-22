After months of bitter dispute between fashion designer David Tlale and the winner of his reality show‚ Kuena Moshoeshoe‚ the SABC has intervened to help ensure Kuena gets her prizes.

The pair have been embroiled in a public spat‚ after David refused to give Kuene her prizes months‚ after the young designer won the debut season of The Intern with David Tlale. David said he was holding back her prizes because Kuena did not have a work permit and had not yet signed the paperwork agreeing to become his intern.

In a statement‚ the SABC confirmed that the matter had reached them for mediation and was currently being discussed with all parties involved.

"SABC 3 has noted the reported dispute between David Tlale and the winner of The Intern‚ Kuena Moshoeshoe. We have since made interventions between the two parties in an attempt to find a workable solution on the matter. Currently the situation is still under continuous discussions between the winner and David Tlale with the channel as the mediator."