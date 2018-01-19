Bikers from across Africa prepare to visit Vosloorus

While racism is alive and well, with black people being referred to as monkeys and being barred from attending schools of their choice, another force free from this drama is revving and rising.

On January 28, bikers from across Africa will have a mass ride in the third national Ubuntu Run.

The breakfast run, held annually on the last Sunday of January, has become a well loved international event.

The first one in 2016 kicked off successfully with bikers from all across South Africa participating, alongside their counterparts from Lesotho, Namibia, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

This year, participating countries include Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Nigeria, Morocco, Namibia and Angola.

Men and women of all ages and races will brace their machines and take to the road at exactly the same time and ride with the same mission.

Last year, Gauteng clubs made up 1000 of the 6000 riders who attended.

Roderick McBride, founding member of West Side Riders Motorcycle Club and member of the African Bikers Brotherhood Forum (ABBF) says he is confident numbers will double this year – with confirmation from 250 biker clubs already.

He explains that bikers are normal family men and women.

“We are bankers, economists, lawyers, engineers, teachers, deans, train drivers, bus drivers; mechanics ... the list is endless. This year, it is our intention to ensure more great relationships are forged; many more great memories are made for people across all races, religions, tribes and groups. We seek to unify, rather than divide.

“We seek to be the standard of what humanity should be all about; Ubuntu: I am for who you are.”

Even if you don’t belong to a club, but enjoy the freedom of riding, you are welcome to take part in the event.

In another first, the Johannesburg leg of the mass ride will end in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

“If you want to achieve integration in a society, you should always start where the masses are. The intention is to change the end venue each year so that we can take the message to all South Africans”, he said.

The mass ride in Jozi kicks off at 8am from Honda West Rand on Hendrik Potgieter road.

Bikers will ride in convoy to BKS Chisanyama in Vosloorus on the East Rand.

For a complete schedule, see www.zabikers.co.za.