Samthing Soweto has come out to share one of the difficulties that made going back to school after jail a lot more difficult that his fear of being outcast‚ his problem with reading and writing.

"People don't know this about me‚ but I have a problem (with) reading and writing‚ so school was really tough for me. It was a nightmare but I went back nonetheless."

He told Mo Flava on The Drive With Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu that after he came out of juvenile jail‚ it took him a while to convince the people around him to trust that he was changing.