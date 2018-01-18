Actor Brighton Ngoma has revealed why he chose not to speak at the memorial service of his late friend Dumi Masilela‚ explaining that he felt the ceremony had been made into a media and political event.

"I was on the programme but I didn't speak because I couldn't. At the time I didn't understand the impact he had on his community and I didn't appreciate that it was such a huge media thing and that people were going up on stage and speaking‚ and it became sort of political thing. I didn't want to be a part of that so I decided to just be there and pay my respects in my own way‚" he told TshisaLIVE.

Dumi died in August last year after being shot in an attempted hijacking in Tembisa. His death sent shockwaves across the country and fans flocked to his memorial service in Edenvale‚ Ekurhuleni.

Brighton said that he never really appreciated how much of an impact Dumi had on his life.