Actor Jack Devnarain‚ best known for his role as Rajesh on soapie Isidingo‚ said that he accepted a nomination to serve on the SABC board so that he could have the opportunity to show politicians he was not scared of them.

Jack was interviewed by MPs in parliament late last year after being shortlisted for a place on the SABC board.

He was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid for the seat on the board but told Trending SA this week that he was happy for the chance to speak to politicians directly about matters concerning the arts.

"I accepted the nomination because I wanted the opportunity to be interviewed. I wanted a bunch of politicians to know that I am not afraid of them and that there are rights that I am demanding‚ not for me‚ but for all my colleagues and the industry. I am asking for it not because it is going to benefit them as politicians. It will benefit people that politicians are meant to serve. This‚ for me‚ has been the missing element in leadership in this country‚ and in government in particular‚ for the last 20 years."

Jack continues to fight for the rights of actors and performers as chairman of the South African Guild of Actors (SAGA) and said that it was a difficult job.