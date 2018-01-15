Minnie Dlamini on 2018: I have a lot of new hats that I’m wearing with pride

Minnie Dlamini has been living her best life and has a lot planned for 2018‚ starting with hosting star athlete Usain Bolt at the Sun Met.

South Africa's golden girl told TshisaLIVE she was loving married life and was hoping that 2018 will be the year she gets back to acting.

"I have a lot of new hats that I’m wearing with loads of pride. Homeground will be back on your screens soon and I’m also working on an exciting new show. I really hope 2018 I can slip back into acting. I’ve really missed it."

The Homeground presenter will also interview and host athlete Usain Bolt at the upcoming Sun Met. She said she is excited to "pick his brain".