In-laws acting like outlaws?

"Going to visit the in-laws in Standerton [also in Mpumalanga] any time is not a problem. The problem is in December, when everyone is at the house," said Mahlangu. "You are treated like a slave. In the group, we are able to advise each other on such matters. I obviously learned about the group when I was fed up but trust me, what I was going through was nothing compared to the other makotis' problems."

Lesego Maako agrees: "The group encourages empowerment. No one would advise you to leave your husband or ill-treat the in-laws unless the situation is dire and your happiness is compromised. For me the group has become a sisterhood."

Maako from Cullinan in Gauteng, who was married in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, said she joined the group after Easter holidays last year.

"I was so frustrated with my in-laws and feeling depressed. I wrote a post about how I was treated and the other makotis were able to advise me on how I should react [to the situation].

"Of course there are those who would tell you to pack your bags and go, but the majority of us in the group believe in building and respecting our marriages."

Wendy Makwala, who has been married for four years, said the group helps her with venting.