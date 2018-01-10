Tipcee said there was no beef between herself and Babes over the incident.

"We are still good. I am good with her. There is no problem from my side‚" she said.

The pair's relationship has come under the microscope several times over the last few months‚ with Tipcee telling TshisaLIVE last month that people thought she did not like Babes.

"They think that I don't like Babes. Everyone thinks that she is my competition or that I don't like her. She is my girl‚ people misunderstand us. They compare us and it's frustrating because I am not in any competition. Even Zodwa Wabantu is my girl. We are family and I have no problems with either of them."

Babes could not be reached for comment by the time of publishing this article.