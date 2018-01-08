"Men like us like this‚ naked‚ we have sex at night and we taste nice!. Use your a**. This is your power. I mean I don't even know how to dance but I get R35‚000. So my fellow b**ches‚ be yourselves‚ don't change. A** is a**‚" she said.

After being inundated with complaints‚ Tira called a meeting with Zodwa to discuss a way forward.

"We've just had a brief meeting about a way forward because we've heard your complaints‚ especially on social media‚ that Zodwa's language is too 'strong'."

Tira said he hoped that Zodwa would change the way she speaks and rather speak to "inspire" people.

"In 2018‚ Zodwa Wabantu will change her language but I won't change‚ you'll still get the same Zodwa‚ she ain't going nowhere. You are going to see her on your small screens‚ thank you so much for the love and support. I know I express myself differently but thank you so much‚" Zodwa said.

Watch their meeting below: