Year in Review: 10 celebrity deaths Mzansi's still mourning

1. Dumisani Masilela The multi-talented artist died after being shot during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa in August. He left his relatively new wife Simphiwe Ngema and his mother and two brothers.

2. Tsekeleke Tsekeleke died at a Vosloorus hospital in August after a long battle with diabetes‚ which saw his leg amputated on four occasions. He spent his last three months in hospital undergoing procedures and treatment for his condition.

3. Ray Phiri Ray died on July 12 after a battle with lung cancer‚ surrounded by his family in hospital.

4. Gunman Actor Jabu Christopher Kubheka popularly known as Gunman on Yizo Yizo was found dead in his Soshanguve home in June after he committed suicide.

5. Mandla Hlatswayo Actor Mandla and his friend were shot dead outside Meli pub in Pimville on May 14. The two were allegedly trying to assist women who were being robbed of their cellphones.