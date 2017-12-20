Must-haves for ladies and gents this holiday season

As many of you start getting into the Dezemba mode and plan to party up a storm until the new year, it tends to get a bit tricky at times.

Sunday World has put together a Dezemba survival kit to help those in need to get out of some sticky situations this festive season.

If you are one of those who is in the mood to party big this summer, here are some of the must-have items to keep in your handbag or car at all times.

For women, your kit must include:

Pain-killer pills, condoms, morning-after pills, an extra wig, sanitary items, an extra pair of panties, Vaseline, a barf bag, wet wipes, rehydrate sachets, safety pins as well as your power bank.

For men, your kit must include:

Condoms, lube, a miniature bottle of gin, cologne and power bank, as well as your credit card.

Ke Dezemba boss, let's party responsibly.