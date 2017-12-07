'I lost my dad last week'- Zethe overcomes grief to win NXT LVL

Still struggling with the pain and emotions of having to bury her father‚ afro-soul jazz musician Zethembiso "Zethe" Mdletshe gave the performance of her life to win the first season of TV music reality show Vodacom NXT LVL on Wednesday.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just hours after her win‚ Zethe revealed that she dedicated her final performance to her father‚ who died just days earlier.

"It was quite emotional but I had to switch myself off. When I went to his funeral I cried my heart out and let it all out because I didn't want it to be a barrier to my performance. I used those emotions to help me. He loved my singing and I honestly believe that he was there to support me."