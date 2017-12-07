Evergreen Mafikizolo to shake festive season

The festive season, parties, weddings and even funerals wouldn't be the same without the sound of Mafikizolo.

The duo celebrated their 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry by releasing their ninth album titled 20.

Singer Nhlanhla Nciza said the album is a celebration of their journey in the industry.

"The album is a beautiful celebratory story. We wanted to capture our older and new fans because our songs have always been appreciated by everyone. We are saying thank you to our fans for the support," she said.