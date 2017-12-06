Most people can look back at one particular moment that changed the course of their lives and for The Queen actress Khayakazi Kula‚ it was a massive heartbreak that forced her to relocate and meet her destiny in Johannesburg.

"I always loved acting and excelled at it from a young age‚ but I never thought it would be my career. I went to MSC and studied Media Studies‚ but dropped out because of a broken heart... it's a long story‚" she said before breaking into a lengthy laugh.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Khayakazi said‚ now in retrospect‚ she could laugh about her experience but admits that at the time nothing made sense.

Khayakazi fell head over heels in love with a guy just as she began her studies in PE. But after he told her "it was not working out" she was left shattered and dropped out.

"We were good all along until he just stopped calling‚ then I realised something was wrong. I went to his room unexpectedly and he said he was glad to see me because he's been wanting to tell me he doesn't think we have a future. Look‚ he wasn't my first boyfriend‚ but I felt like he was the love of my life and I was shattered."