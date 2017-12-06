EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's graduation day (Photos)

‪Mama, remember when I joined the EFF as a Commissar, back in 2013, they said I must choose between PhD & EFF. They said one can't do both. But guess what, it's graduation day 🎓 today #Asijiki ‬

A post shared by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi (@mbuyisenindlozi) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:34pm PST