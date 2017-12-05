Despite featuring on several tracks on Afrotainments roster before‚ musician Tipcee has had a mercurial rise in 2017 to become the label's "next big thing".

But in a label filled with talented artists and performers like DJ Cndo‚ Zodwa Wabantu and Babes Wodumo it may be hard to stand out.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Tipcee admitted that she was often compared to other women on DJ Tira's label but she was blazing her own trail.

"People always compare me to them. They think that I don't like Babes. Everyone thinks that she is my competition or that I don't like her. She is my girl‚ people misunderstand us. They compare us and it's frustrating because I am not in any competition. Even Zodwa Wabantu is my girl. We are family and I have no problems with either of them."

After impressing DJ Tira with features on tracks by Big Nuz and DJ Cndo‚ Tira snatched her up and made her officially part of the stable.