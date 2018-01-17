Heavy K: Like a drum boss

Fresh from the iNDE hit, music producer Heavy K has just released another banging track titled Siphum' eLokshini, featuring Mondli Ngcobo.

iNDE, featuring Bucie and Nokwazi, had many parties rocking this festive season, and Heavy K says he could feel deep within his soul that the track would take off in a big way.

"It is an amazing song - probably one of the best songs I have ever composed, and I know how a hit feels! Remember, I did a big song with Bucie before - for her album - and ever since she kept on saying she owes me a song. So we finally decided to hit the studio and, as we were working on the song, Nokwazi came to our minds.

"She came to studio and as they say, the rest is history. The only challenging part was syncing their different yet beautiful voices," he says.

He says although iNDE is a timeless song, his second single is from the heart.

"This is one song that describes the things I've been through in the past years. It was inspired by true events that occurred in my life.

"What it means to me? It simply means regardless of where you come from, you can still chase your dreams. The fact that you were born in the hood doesn't mean a thing to the universe. The universe just wants you to believe in yourself and in your dreams."

Heavy K is no stranger to making hit after hit, and although he can't pinpoint his winning formula, he knows he was born to create beats.

His dream, however, was to become a scientist.

"I have always loved music and I come from a musical background but I never thought I would be a music star, so I guess it was a calling.

"I wanted to be a scientist. I found myself having these music ideas flowing, and I knew then I had to begin making music to get it out of my head . in a way, this is how it became my career of choice," says Heavy K.

The DJ, whose real name is Mkhululi Siqula, says the "K" comes from his childhood nickname "Khusta".

He was born and bred in Veeplaas in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, and attended Mzimhlophe Public Primary School, Emfundweni Primary School and later Ndzondelelo Secondary School.