Heavy K: Like a drum boss
Fresh from the iNDE hit, music producer Heavy K has just released another banging track titled Siphum' eLokshini, featuring Mondli Ngcobo.
iNDE, featuring Bucie and Nokwazi, had many parties rocking this festive season, and Heavy K says he could feel deep within his soul that the track would take off in a big way.
"It is an amazing song - probably one of the best songs I have ever composed, and I know how a hit feels! Remember, I did a big song with Bucie before - for her album - and ever since she kept on saying she owes me a song. So we finally decided to hit the studio and, as we were working on the song, Nokwazi came to our minds.
"She came to studio and as they say, the rest is history. The only challenging part was syncing their different yet beautiful voices," he says.
He says although iNDE is a timeless song, his second single is from the heart.
"This is one song that describes the things I've been through in the past years. It was inspired by true events that occurred in my life.
"What it means to me? It simply means regardless of where you come from, you can still chase your dreams. The fact that you were born in the hood doesn't mean a thing to the universe. The universe just wants you to believe in yourself and in your dreams."
Heavy K is no stranger to making hit after hit, and although he can't pinpoint his winning formula, he knows he was born to create beats.
His dream, however, was to become a scientist.
"I have always loved music and I come from a musical background but I never thought I would be a music star, so I guess it was a calling.
"I wanted to be a scientist. I found myself having these music ideas flowing, and I knew then I had to begin making music to get it out of my head . in a way, this is how it became my career of choice," says Heavy K.
The DJ, whose real name is Mkhululi Siqula, says the "K" comes from his childhood nickname "Khusta".
He was born and bred in Veeplaas in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, and attended Mzimhlophe Public Primary School, Emfundweni Primary School and later Ndzondelelo Secondary School.
Like so many others, he came to Jozi in 2013 to fulfil his dreams.
Now 26 years old, he says the reason people also refer to him as "drum boss" is because of his unique drum-programming technique.
"I always believed the way I programme my drums is unique. People back in my home town started noticing that. They kept on telling me how dope my drums are! I've always considered myself a boss, so I started calling myself the drum boss and my manager at the time liked it."
Heavy K now proudly owns his own record company, called Drumboss Musik.
Considered one of the few kings of the house music genre, he is, however, not comfortable moving into the gqom sound that's trending in Mzansi.
"Definitely Not! I think for me it's better for other producers to do it! We can't all do the same thing . I still have my own identity, my own style, so I'm sticking to it.
"All I have to do is keep on growing my signature sound to the next level. I have respect for people who feel the need to adapt with the changing times and make gqom; I am OK sticking to what I know."
Heavy K is ecstatic about 2018 as he will drop what he calls the biggest album of his career.
"RTD2018 [will be] featuring the likes of Sean Paul, Davido, Bucie, Nokwazi, Mpumi and many more surprises. I want to do more international shows, as I did last year. My sound in Africa and Europe is becoming a monster sound, so I'm definitely travelling all over the globe, God willing.
"[There's] also, a Heavy K concert live DVD. More details will follow as the year goes on but this is like the biggest thing for me. I'll be performing my greatest hits under the same roof with the most talented artists with a full band. I will give it my all and want it to be one of the best house music concerts in the world," he says.