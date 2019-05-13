DJ Shimza’s sexy body will make your jaw drop with envy

DJ Shimza took to Instagram recently to post a breathtaking picture of his body transformation that will cause your jaw to drop with envy.

Mzansi is approaching winter but DJ Shimza's blazing hot body is bringing back the heat wave.

He posted a before and after pic on Instagram that will make you think your eyes are deceiving you.

He wrote: "Now imagine if I can go for a 6 pack and some abs nyana #HealthIsWealth"

He has been investing his time on a weight loss journey by eating healthy and running, and damn the results are unbelievable.

Shuu! Healthy lifestyle and determination really pays off when you work towards your goal.

Have a look at the results of his hard work.