K Naomi's hot mirror selfie

Finally. Comfortable in my own skin! 🖤 #WCE I realized complaining about my body and not doing something about it results in absolutely nothing or no form of change. This is why I train, to eventually feel good in my own skin and appreciate my body for what it is. This self confidence here, didn’t come over night... Want to change something? GO DO IT!

K Naomi Noinyane on Jun 13, 2018