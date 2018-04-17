While waking up at the crack of dawn‚ in the dark cold weather‚ to go to gym may not be everyone's cup of tea‚ there are benefits- like seeing some of the hotties flexing their muscles.

Thanks to wonders of social media we can catch a glimpse of Cassper's house‚ see what Pearl Thusi is having for breakfast ...and even grab a glimpse of Anga Makubalo's biceps.

Luckily‚ we'll get to see a lot more of it with a new gym challenge Anga has started to motivate him and other celebs to keep pumping iron.

Some of your favourite musos are not just dropping bars but picking up weights as they go up against each other to see who gets the most gains.