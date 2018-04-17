DJs show what they're made of in gym challenge
While waking up at the crack of dawn‚ in the dark cold weather‚ to go to gym may not be everyone's cup of tea‚ there are benefits- like seeing some of the hotties flexing their muscles.
Thanks to wonders of social media we can catch a glimpse of Cassper's house‚ see what Pearl Thusi is having for breakfast ...and even grab a glimpse of Anga Makubalo's biceps.
Luckily‚ we'll get to see a lot more of it with a new gym challenge Anga has started to motivate him and other celebs to keep pumping iron.
Some of your favourite musos are not just dropping bars but picking up weights as they go up against each other to see who gets the most gains.
It all started when Anga posted a video of his workout and challenged DJ Tira‚ Prince Kaybee‚ Mobi Dixon and Donald to a gains fest to run until September.
So‚ like an announcer would say in those big boxing matches: here are the contenders.
DJ Tira
Here's what's underneath Tira's T-shirt.
Prince Kaybee
Kaybee's gains are showing.
And won the "comedian of the group" crown.
Your boy @DonaldInDenial skpping leg day😒#TeamPrinceKaybee #HouseMusicGymChallenge pic.twitter.com/HNxs2Y9MVF— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 11, 2018
Mobi Dixon
Mobi Dixon rarely takes his shirt off but he's getting the bulk to look like Hulk.
Anga
@mobidixon @DonaldInDenial @PrinceKaybee_SA @DJTira #HouseMusicGymChallenge 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Xwtp0rCepw— Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) April 12, 2018
Donald
When Donald takes off his shirt‚ it is a storm. Meanwhile the only lifting we'll be doing from now until September is...