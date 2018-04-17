Eye Candy

DJs show what they're made of in gym challenge

By Kyle Zeeman - 17 April 2018 - 10:42
Musician Prince Kaybee.
While waking up at the crack of dawn‚ in the dark cold weather‚ to go to gym may not be everyone's cup of tea‚ there are benefits- like seeing some of the hotties flexing their muscles.

Thanks to wonders of social media we can catch a glimpse of Cassper's house‚ see what Pearl Thusi is having for breakfast ...and even grab a glimpse of Anga Makubalo's biceps. 

Luckily‚ we'll get to see a lot more of it with a new gym challenge Anga has started to motivate him and other celebs to keep pumping iron.

Some of your favourite musos are not just dropping bars but picking up weights as they go up against each other to see who gets the most gains.

It all started when Anga posted a video of his workout and challenged DJ Tira‚ Prince Kaybee‚ Mobi Dixon and Donald to a gains fest to run until September.

So‚ like an announcer would say in those big boxing matches: here are the contenders.

DJ Tira

Here's what's underneath Tira's T-shirt. 

Prince Kaybee

Kaybee's gains are showing. 

And won the "comedian of the group" crown.

Mobi Dixon 

Mobi Dixon rarely takes his shirt off but he's getting the bulk to look like Hulk.

 Anga

Donald

When Donald takes off his shirt‚ it is a storm. Meanwhile the only lifting we'll be doing from now until September is... 




