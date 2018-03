my ride... or yours? #phiphiislands #travelnoire #thailand my amazing holiday snaps are done by my power ranger @misenchoe! thank you for being my photographer these holidays! πŸ˜˜πŸ“ΈπŸŒŠβ˜‰πŸ‘™πŸ‡ΉπŸ‡­

A post shared by Claire B. Mawisa (@clairemawisa) on Mar 8, 2018 at 4:27am PST