Island of Treasure returns with punch

Fans of the annual Tropika Island Of Treasure are in for a treat as the game show returns for its eighth season tomorrow.

The show will feature ordinary contestants teaming up with local celebrities in a series of games.

Some of Mzansi's sexiest celebrities will be going head-to-head against each other in a bid to snatch the R1m cash prize.

The game show will premiere tomorrow on SABC3 at 7.30pm and will air weekly until the end of April.