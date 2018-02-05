Island of Treasure returns with punch
Fans of the annual Tropika Island Of Treasure are in for a treat as the game show returns for its eighth season tomorrow.
The show will feature ordinary contestants teaming up with local celebrities in a series of games.
Some of Mzansi's sexiest celebrities will be going head-to-head against each other in a bid to snatch the R1m cash prize.
The game show will premiere tomorrow on SABC3 at 7.30pm and will air weekly until the end of April.
It features the likes of fitness fanatic Sbahle Mpisane, former Miss South Africa Melinda Bam, actress Khanya Mkangisa as well as radio and TV personality Tumi Voster.
An excited Mkangisa said shooting the show was fun but also challenging both physically and mentally.
"We had a great group of contestants and celebrities who gave it their all," she said.
She told Sunday World that viewers can expect to see the female celebrities in a different light.
"There is a lot of girl power; the girls are really pushing themselves and they are very competitive."
She said she hoped their competitiveness would inspire other people to never underestimate their abilities to succeed. The show was shot on islands of Maldives in the Indian Ocean .