Banks offer more than just loans for entrepreneurs

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are not adequately prepared when applying for credit often develop the incorrect assumption that banks are not open to lending.

The banking sector is eager to lend to SMEs as a means to stimulate economic activity and broaden gross domestic product growth.

As responsible financial services providers, banks are bound by a set of guidelines and principles, which prohibit reckless lending, to protect consumers and businesses, says Valentine Jingura, head of pricing at FNB Business.

SMEs should familiarise themselves with the credit application process, and what lenders require, to increase their changes of being approved. There are three things that banks look for when assessing an application for business credit: history, affordability and security.

When applying for a loan, the business needs to demonstrate that it has a healthy bank account and turnover, good credit history and profile, and no outstanding bills and judgments. In a nutshell, banks need to determine that the entrepreneur and business have a good financial track record.